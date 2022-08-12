Week in Review: Impacts of Unseasonal Rain & Olives Take $30 Million Hit from Freeze

Unusual weather brought thunderstorms and unseasonal rain to multiple areas of California last week. Innovation will likely have a more pronounced effect on the future of ag labor as opposed to immigration reform, as migration patterns continue to shift. California olive oil production has taken a significant hit as a result of the devastating freeze back in February. More than $369 billion in the act was approved for climate change and clean energy investments, with about $40 billion going to USDA for a variety of programs. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

