Week in Review: House Speaker Addresses World Ag Expo & CA Farmers Get Flood Damage Assistance

Brian German Industry

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy praised the value of farmers in their role of providing food for the country and the world. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program. Multiple pieces of legislation have been introduced in an effort to limit further investment from foreign entities. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will be dispersing the funds through a variety of conservation programs over five years. Get the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.