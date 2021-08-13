Week in Review: HLB Quarantine Expands & New Preharvest Testing for Leafy Greens

Northern San Diego County has been placed under quarantine by the California Department of Food and Agriculture after the discovery of Huanglongbing in the area. The California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Board recently adopted preharvest testing requirements for members. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently visited California, meeting with growers, industry groups, and state officials to learn about the challenges facing agriculture. Several concerns are being raised in relation to President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan, particularly as it relates to assets like farms and ranches changing hands. The week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related