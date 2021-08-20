Week in Review: Higher Energy Rates on Horizon, Water Resiliency Resources Available

Pacific Gas & Electric has recently submitted its 2023-2026 Phase One General Rate Case which proposes a significant upsurge in energy rates. A partnership between Western United Dairies (WUD) and the California Cattle Council (CCC) will help farmers and ranchers address water issues. A grant of nearly $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used to evaluate potential approaches for making rangelands more resilient to drought. The introduction of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 to address maritime shipping challenges is receiving support from the agricultural industry. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

