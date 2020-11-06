Week in Review: H-2A Wages Stabilized and Cooling Weather Helps Citrus

The Department of Labor has announced that H-2A wages will remain at 2020 rates for the next two years. Cooling temperatures appear to be helping the citrus season move forward. The 2020 rice harvest has wrapped up in California and reports indicate a good year for the industry. President Donald Trump recently signed into law a bill to reauthorize the Nutria Eradication and Control Act of 2003. The National Center for Appropriate Technology is currently offering free hedgerow plants for California farmers. The week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

