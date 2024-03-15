Week in Review: Growers Anticipate Good Year for Citrus & California Grape Crush Increases

California citrus farmers are finding ways to adapt to the challenges of the current production year. Foreign markets play a critical role in the U.S. pistachio industry, with expectations for a significant increase in exports in 2024. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) responded to concerns from the farming community and removed the Scope 3 reporting requirement from its final climate disclosure rule. The President’s Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2025 includes significant investments in agriculture and sustainability initiatives. The California Final Grape Crush Report has been released for 2023, featuring increases in tonnage and average prices. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

