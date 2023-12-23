Week in Review: Grower Perspective on Pest Management & Navigating New Challenges with Neonics

In a recent discussion on pest management challenges, Eric Morgan, VP of Environmental Science and Resources at Braga Fresh, shed light on the evolving landscape of crop protection strategies. A new series of regulations from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation will impact neonicotinoid use in certain agricultural commodities. The Fertilizer Research Act has been introduced to address the escalating costs of fertilizers impacting farmers and the environment. California is receiving federal support from USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service for efforts to address exotic fruit fly outbreaks. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

