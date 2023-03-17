Week in Review: Groundwater Recharging Made Easier & Biden Budget Highlights Conservation

Governor Gavin Newsom is taking action to put the abundance of floodwater in California to better use through an executive order. President Joe Biden has released the President’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2024, addressing several programs relevant to agriculture. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to apply for EQIP Priorities by April 3 and April 14 for CSP. The Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk, and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday (DAIRY PRIDE) Act of 2023 seeks to address concerns related to labeling. Requirements under Ag Order 4.0 could make the practice of cover cropping more necessary for Central Coast growers. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related