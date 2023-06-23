Week in Review: Groundwater Recharge Efforts & Additional Support for Citrus Research

An abundance of rainfall earlier in the year has allowed many growers to implement strategies to recharge groundwater supplies. The House Appropriations Committee included additional funding for citrus research to develop and evaluate superior selections to grow in citrus-producing regions. Farmers from around the nation were recently in Washington D.C. to meet with lawmakers and discuss priorities for the 2023 farm bill. The Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act was recently introduced in the U.S. Senate inspired by California’s Proposition 12. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

