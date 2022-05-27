Week in Review: Future of Imidacloprid Use & Billion-Pound Pistachio Crop Potential

The Pesticide Registration and Evaluation Committee has recommended the continued registration, sale, and agricultural use of imidacloprid products. President of American Pistachio Growers, Richard Matoian said that largely positive crop reports are coming in from growers across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom’s May Revise includes additional incentive funding in the state budget to help address livestock methane emissions. President of the California Association of Winegrape Growers, John Aguirre said the ERP is a notable improvement from the assistance provided under the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus. All of the most important agricultural headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

