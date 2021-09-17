Week in Review: Free Canine-Assisted ACP Scouting, Walnut Production Projected to Decline

Citrus industry members have a resource available to help combat the spread of Asian Citrus Psyllid using detection dogs. California walnut production is expected to decline by about 15 percent this year, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Looking at improving the drought resilience of California rangelands may require some nontraditional approaches. With the necessary advances being made to ag technologies, it will be critical to continue advancing the skills of the ag workforce. Concerns regarding the condition of habitat for migratory birds have resulted in the development of the Drought Relief Waterbird Program. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

Related