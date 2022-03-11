Week in Review: Forecasting Fertilizer Prices & Momentum Grows for Right to Repair

Fertilizer prices have been on an upward trend over the past year and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has further complicated the global market. California Citrus Mutual President and CEO Casey Creamer said it’s important the perspective of growers be represented in the evaluation of the projects. The House Agriculture Committee held a hearing this week to review the farm bill and get perspectives from commodity groups on Title I. Farm loan programs are being updated as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s efforts to provide more equitable services. Increasing awareness and support is coming from a variety of sources on the issue of the right to repair. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

