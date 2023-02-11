Week in Review: Flooding Delays Monterey Production & Lawmakers Call for Avian Flu Action

Flood damage in Monterey County is going to set back production timelines for many growers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, eight U.S. Senators are requesting that the U.S. Department of Agriculture expedite mitigation efforts. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its intention to make significant changes to its food safety and nutrition division. National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Executive Director of Government Affairs Kent Bacus highlighted current trade issues for the industry. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

