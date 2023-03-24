Week in Review: Flooding Crisis for San Joaquin Valley Dairy Farmers and Central Coast Growers

Dairy farmers in the San Joaquin Valley are working to overcome the impacts of substantial flooding. The continuing series of California storms is having a dire impact on agricultural production in several areas of the state. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to keep the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) from increasing further in 2023. A federal judge in Texas has blocked the implementation of the WOTUS rule and called certain aspects of the rule into question. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to keep the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) from increasing further in 2023. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

