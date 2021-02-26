Week in Review: Five Percent Water Allocations Disappoint and H-2A Wages Climb to $16

The Bureau of Reclamation has released low initial water allocations for Central Valley Project contractors for 2021 and while the allocations were not a surprise, multiple water agencies expressed disappointment in the announcement. The U.S. Department of Labor has finally revealed what the Adverse Effect Wage Rate will be for 2021, with California ranking as the third-highest rate in the U.S. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is offering On-Farm Readiness Reviews for small and very small farms as they prepare for compliance with the Produce Safety Rule. The week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related