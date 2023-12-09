Week in Review: First Water Allocations Announced & New Leadership at California Farm Bureau

The Department of Water Resources has announced the initial water allocation for the State Water Project. The California Farm Bureau Federation has elected Shannon Douglass, a diversified farmer from Glenn County, as its new president. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has confirmed the presence of Huanglongbing in five trees in San Diego County. It is expected to be a banner year for California pistachios and there appears to be increasing export market opportunities to help address increasing production. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

