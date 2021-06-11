Week in Review: First GSPs Get Assessed and Challenges Facing Lemon and Tomato Growers

The first assessments of groundwater sustainability plans (GSPs) have been released by the California Department of Water Resources. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expecting to hit a record for agricultural exports for the fiscal year 2021. The tomato industry is continuing to look for a solution to address the issues created by the resistance-breaking strain of tomato spotted wilt virus. Market conditions for lemons have been trending in a positive direction in recent years, but obstacles remain for California producers. Rice planting season has wrapped up and although there was a significant decline in acreage this year, planting season went off largely without issue. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

