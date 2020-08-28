Week in Review: Producers Pushing Through Fire Challenges and Olive Industry Troubles

Farmers and ranchers are working to push through the challenges created by the LNU Lightning Fire Complex. Assembly Bill 3030 has raised several questions for different agricultural groups. Some of the COVID-19 safety measures have helped prepare operations to deal with the conditions created by the multiple wildfires in California. Olive growers in the state are looking at another tough season following two years of hardships. The Almond Board of California is helping producers with harvest resources as the season approaches. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive all of the week’s top agricultural news.

