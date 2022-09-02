Week in Review: Federals See Drought Impacts in Person & Harvester Sanitation Considerations

State and federal officials spent time touring an almond orchard, seeing what the California drought impacts look like on the ground. Researchers are actively working to develop best management practices for harvester sanitation approaches. A total of 50 projects in California are being funded through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. A coalition of agricultural organizations highlighted the need for effective deployment of drought response funding. Get all of the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

