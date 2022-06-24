Week in Review: Federal Support for Prop 12 Challenge & Farmers Frustrated with ESA

Last week the agriculture industry’s challenge to California’s Prop 12 received support from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden signed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act into law and the announcement has been met with substantial support from the agricultural industry. American farmers are again at odds with the Environmental Protection Agency over the Endangered Species Act. Last week H.R. 7606, the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives aimed at enhancing national food security. Nominations are now being accepted for county committee elections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related