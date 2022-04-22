Week in Review: EPA Addresses Pesticide Approval Process & Bird Flu Outbreak Hits 27 Million

EPA points out the current system for registering pesticides is “unsustainable and legally tenuous” without corrective action. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain of the virus in commercial and backyard birds in numerous states. FDA recognized the lack of risk associated with cottonseed but requires further review before establishing a full exemption. The funding support comes from the Specialty Crop Multi-State Program from USDA. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture every week.

Related