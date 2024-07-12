Week in Review: Efforts to Overcome INSV & Increasing Interest in Biologicals

The effort to try and mitigate the impacts of impatiens necrotic spot virus (INSV) has been a tremendous undertaking in recent years. Ag employers are reminded to update their emergency action plans and brief crews about emergency response to wildfire smoke. USDA has proposed amendments to the Federal Milk Marketing Orders after a comprehensive 49-day hearing held in Indiana. The Salinas Biological Summit saw an increase in the number of attendees compared to last year, indicating a strong interest in understanding biologicals and how to use them. Stay informed about the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related