Week in Review: Economics of Ag Burning Alternatives & California Port Congestion

Industry members are working to prepare for the banning of ag burning in the San Joaquin Valley by 2025, which is expected to be an expensive process. California ports are setting volume records this year, but ag exports continue to suffer. A bipartisan amendment that was approved by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee will allow for year-round H-2A access. Smoke exposure has become even more of an issue for producers in recent years, with record-setting wildfires occurring more frequently. The Energy Infrastructure Act recently passed by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee includes several provisions to assist with water concerns.

