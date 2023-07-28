Week in Review: DWR Issues More LandFlex Grants & Grower Group Seeks Almond Board Changes

Three groundwater sustainability agencies will be receiving funding through the second phase of LandFlex. Similar to the development of the overall Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap, the plans for implementation will rely heavily on open communication. The Punjabi American Growers Group highlights several industry challenges which the group asserts could be remedied in some fashion by action taken by the Almond Board of California. The cattle industry is speaking out against a proposed amendment to the ag appropriations bill, and the Representative behind the amendment is firing back. UC ANR can provide support for producers looking to apply for CDFA’s Alternative Manure Management Program. Get all of the latest agricultural headlines sent to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

