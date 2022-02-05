Week in Review: Dry January Tough for Snowpack & Port of Oakland to Improve Operations

The second manual snow survey for the current water year demonstrated the impact that dry conditions in January have had on California’s snowpack. Vineyard development is becoming more challenging for winegrape growers as costs continue to be an issue. An announcement from the Department of Homeland Security regarding a new vaccine mandate is being met with concern from agricultural groups. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Monday announced a plan for the Port of Oakland to speed up agricultural exports. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

