Week in Review: Drought Declared, Allocations Reduced, And Paid Leave to Be Retroactive

The Department of Water Resources has reduced the allocation for the State Water Project from 10 to five percent. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated 50 counties in California as primary natural disaster areas because of recent drought conditions. The new COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave mandate provides additional paid leave for employees through September 30, 2021. Under California’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the state has opened up Phase 1B, however, implementation of vaccine plans has been spotty. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives through a vote of 247-174. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

