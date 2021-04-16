Week in Review: Drought Declaration Dispute, Biden to Bolster USDA Funding

Governor Gavin Newsom has indicated there is no intention of declaring a drought emergency despite a request from lawmakers. State officials have indicated that a drought declaration is not necessary to adequately manage California’s water supply, despite such dry conditions. President Joe Biden’s proposed budget includes a 16 percent increase in funding for USDA, for a total of $27.8 billion. The deadline for Ag Order 4.0 has arrived, bringing new regulations for Central Coast growers to comply with. A recent decision pertaining to Proposition 65 and acrylamide is being described as a win for California’s business community. The FDA published a report as a follow-up of their initial findings from E. coli outbreaks stemming from the Central Coast of California. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

