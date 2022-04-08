Week in Review: Drought Conditions Back to 2015 Levels & Cotton Acreage and Prices Up

DWR personnel have indicated that current snow levels and water conditions are similar to those seen during the height of the last drought. Cotton acreage is expected to increase to approximately 132,000 acres but could have been even more had water supplies been better. A series of voluntary agreements related to water flows have been solidified with the signing of a memorandum of understanding. USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Robert Bonnie spoke with AgNet Media to make the announcement to our listeners. The bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 was unanimously approved during a voice vote of the U.S. Senate. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

Related