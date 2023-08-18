Week in Review: Deadline Approaches for FARMER Program & Concerns with EPA’s Vulnerable Species Pilot Program

The California Air Resources Board is accepting applications for the Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions (FARMER) program. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a draft white paper in support of its Vulnerable Species Pilot program. Another project made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will be making funding available to farmers.