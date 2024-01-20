Week in Review: Cuts in California’s Budget & Advanced Clean Fleets Enforcement Delay

The proposed budget will reportedly close what the Newsom Administration conservatively projects as a $37.86 billion shortfall. There is once again talk of a possible government shutdown and one expert says the continued threat is toxic for ag businesses. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has announced that it would delay its enforcement of the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation. India represents a significant market for American farmers and ranchers with further opportunities for expansion. Stay up to date with the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.

Related