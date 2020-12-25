Week in Review: COVID Bill to Relieve Ag Sector and Wildfire Mitigation Action Called For

The latest stimulus package being negotiated in Congress is being supported by a number of agricultural organizations. Growers remain hopeful that California will be able to prevent spotted lanternfly from establishing itself in the state. Since debuting in 2018 the BeeWhere program is continuing to be more widely used and is being supported by a variety of regulatory bodies in California. A coalition of groups representing a variety of interests is calling for action to address California wildfires in the future. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

Related