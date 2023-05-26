Week in Review: Colorado River Agreement Reached & Floodwater Diversion Flexibility Expanded

California, Nevada, and Arizona have reached an agreement on how to address concerns with the Colorado River. A recent Executive Order will extend flood diversion flexibilities enacted for the Tulare Lake Basin, to the San Joaquin River Basin. With herbicide resistance confirmed in small grains and suspected in alfalfa, researchers are looking to better understand the impacts of infestation. Even with the positive water outlook for growers this year, cotton acreage is taking a big hit. Governor Gavin Newsom recently introduced a series of proposals to expedite infrastructure projects. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

Related