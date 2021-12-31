Week in Review: Citrus Expectations Drop and New 2022 Wage Rules

California Citrus Mutual (CCM) is projecting a smaller citrus forecast for the coming season compared to initial estimates. The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is proposing amendments to Rule 4550 – Conservation Management Practices. With a new year starting, it is important for agricultural employers to be aware of all the new regulations that will come into effect. Several agricultural groups recently met with state officials to highlight some of the concerns related to a potential zero-emission forklift regulation. All of the top agricultural news can be found weekly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related