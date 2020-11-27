Week in Review: Choosing the Next Ag Secretary, Tomato Virus Continues to Spread

Nearly a dozen names are being talked about as the potential next Agriculture Secretary as the Biden transition team makes preparations for the incoming administration. The latest strain of resistance-breaking tomato spotted wilt virus continues to spread through production areas of California. The plan to raise Shasta Dam and increase its water storage capacity is officially moving forward. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation is currently in discussion with county agricultural commissioner’s regarding mitigation measures for 1, 3-D soil fumigants. The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance recently provided 40 policy recommendations to help guide federal policy. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

