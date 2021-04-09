Week in Review: CFAP 2 Reopens and SCOTUS Hears California Union Access Dispute

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reopened the signup period for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2. The Supreme Court of the United States recently heard opening arguments about a case involving union access on California farms. A new workgroup will help identify practices, protocols, and tools to make the shift to safe pest management a reality. AB 434 will authorize State agencies to issue long-term grazing leases for ranchers as a means of combating wildfire risk. President Joe Biden recently unveiled the American Jobs Plan to address critical infrastructure needs, which calls for $2.25 trillion in investment over eight years. The week’s major headlines can be sent directly to your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

