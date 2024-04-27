Week in Review: Central Valley Subbasin Gets Probation & New EPA Herbicide Strategy

The State Water Resources Control Board has made a significant decision regarding the Tulare Lake Subbasin. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has unveiled updates to its Herbicide Strategy, aiming to strike a balance between helping farmers and safeguarding endangered. Congress has allocated an additional $500,000 to help support a new citrus breeding program in Parlier. A recent report by the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy highlights concerns with the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Cow-to-cow transmission of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Efforts to combat challenges with invasive fruit fly are ramping up federally and at the state level, as USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service unveils its comprehensive strategy for fiscal years 2024-2028. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter and receive all the latest farm news in your inbox every week.

