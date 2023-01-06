Week in Review: Cautious Optimism for Above Average Snowpack & Another New WOTUS Rule

Even with the encouraging readings from the first 2023 snow survey, DWR points out there is a long way to go before April 1. Ag groups have questioned the timing of the WOTUS rule announcement as a case involving the scope of the entire Clean Water Act is currently awaiting judgment from the U.S. Supreme Court. The LandFlex incentive program offers farmers financial support as part of the effort to address water availability. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

Related