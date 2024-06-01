Week in Review: California Sued Over Emissions Rules & Positive Outlook for Dairy

The California Air Resources Board and State Attorney General are being sued over the state’s emissions rules. The dairy industry is expecting a positive margin outlook through the rest of the year, according to the recent global dairy report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the availability of funding for the first five projects under the new Assisting Specialty Crop Exports initiative. Animal activists have selected Sonoma County as their target for the state’s next anti-animal ag law. USDA recently announced the recipients of the first round of the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program, with several California-based entities to receive funding support. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter and receive all the latest farm news in your inbox every week.

Related