Week in Review: California Sued Over Climate Laws & New Tax Relief Bill Could Help Farmers

Brian German Industry

Growers have a new tool available to help guide decisions related to navel orangeworm management. A coalition of agriculture and business groups is suing California over recently enacted corporate climate disclosure laws. California rice growers have a new herbicide option available. A tax relief bill seeks to restore immediate research and development tax deductions and provide expense and interest deductions for farming operations.