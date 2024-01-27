Week in Review: California Snowpack Improves & Proposed Changes to Raisin Marketing Order

Brian German Industry

While still behind the overall average, the California snowpack has made significant gains since the beginning of the year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a public hearing on proposed amendments to the California raisin federal marketing. Approximately $12 million in funding for Healthy Soils Program Incentive Grants is available from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.