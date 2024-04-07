Week in Review: California Snowpack Hits the Average & Pistachio Industry Challenges

Measurements taken by the Department of Water Resources show that the California snowpack has hit the historical average. Operating costs for pistachio growers have been steadily increasing since 2020, while average prices have been trending in the opposite direction. California prune growers anticipate new production opportunities as the UC Davis Prune Breeding Program announced its latest cultivars have the potential to extend the production season. The 2024 California cotton season could be a good one for growers with early estimates indicating a significant increase in plantings. Several California agricultural leaders, including Ag Secretary Karen Ross, are back from a week-long trade mission overseas. Stay up to date with the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.

Related