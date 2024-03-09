Week in Review: California Snowpack Finally Hits the Average & New Office of Ag at EPA

The recent storm system that came through California has pushed the state’s snowpack up to the historical average. EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced a new Office of Agriculture and Rural Affairs to enhance engagement with agricultural and rural communities. The recently launched bipartisan Congressional Agricultural Trade Caucus is leading an effort to urge the Biden Administration to prioritize agriculture in its trade agenda by reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers for American agricultural exports. Transitioning towards sustainable groundwater usage is becoming more accessible for farmers and Groundwater Sustainability Agencies through involvement in the LandFlex Grant Program. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack emphasized the administration’s commitment to building more equitable and competitive markets with adjustments to the Packers and Stockyards Act. Stay up to date with the latest agricultural issues by subscribing to the weekly newsletter.

