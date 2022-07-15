Week in Review: California Producers Heard on Farm Bill Needs & Dealing with Black Fig Fly

A farm bill listening session was recently held in California, allowing industry members to voice needs and concerns as Congress works on the 2023 Farm Bill. Efforts to better understand the pest are ongoing and hold promise for keeping the pest managed in California, after first being discovered last year. A recent report from American Farmland Trust (AFT) highlights the speed at which agricultural land is being paved over or otherwise displaced. The winegrape assessment rate to support continued industry research has been increased for the 2022 harvest. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines directly in your inbox.

Related