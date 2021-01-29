Week in Review: California Gets Hit Hard with Wind, Rain, and Snow

Farmers are still assessing the wind damage they experienced from the recent windstorms that swept through Southern California. The National Weather Service issued multiple winter storm warnings as growers prepare for significant rain events. California snowpack gets a much-needed boost from recent weather systems. An objection to the recent Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to animal biotech authority is creating some confusion. The recent budget proposal from Governor Gavin Newsom has raised concern among industry members in relation to mill assessments. All of the week’s major headlines can be found directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

