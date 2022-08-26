Week in Review: California Farm Bill Priorities & Genetic Approaches to Tomato Pest

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has been hosting a series of farm bill listening sessions. Researchers and industry stakeholders are collaborating on developing answers to a problematic tomato pest. President Joe Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 into law, with substantial investments in conservation. A new Organic Transition Initiative is being supported by an investment of up to $300 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive the latest agricultural headlines every week.

