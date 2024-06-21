Week in Review: California Card Check Challenged in Lawsuit & Water Resilience Efforts Underway

Multiple industry groups have filed amicus briefs in support of a lawsuit that seeks to stop the implementation of California’s card check law. Mike Wade, Executive Director of the California Farm Water Coalition, provides insight on recent developments in water resilience. A year-end farm bill seems to be the last best hope for producers before lawmakers have to face the reality they’ll have to punt the effort into a new year and a new Congress. Several new materials are proving to be effective in managing weeds, providing rice farmers with new opportunities for further herbicide diversification. The Department of the Interior announced additional funding to help support water infrastructure in California.

