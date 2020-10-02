Week in Review: Buyers Weary of Winegrapes, No More Gas-Powered Vehicles by 2035

The amount of smoke coming from all the wildfires this year is giving winegrape buyers cause for concern, and justification for not accepting crops. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed another executive order, this time prohibiting the sales of new gas-powered vehicles and equipment over the next 25 years. The rising costs of production in California are making other states more attractive for agriculture. Growers will have a new resource available to them in 2021 that will help with water management. Subscribe to the newsletter to receive all of the top agriculture headlines of the week.

