Week in Review: Bumblebees Get Closer to Endangered Classification & Farm Debt Relief Available

The California Supreme Court has denied a petition to prevent four bumblebee species from being classified as fish under the California Endangered Species Act. During a call with ag media, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack detailed plans to help farmers with USDA loans who are struggling to make their payments. An ag robotics and technology forum taking place in Fresno this week has brought together a wide array of those interested in seeing the sector continue to develop.

