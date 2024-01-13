Week in Review: Budget Impacts on Ag Incentives & Strength of U.S. Dollar Affecting Ag Exports

With a $68 billion budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year, California farmers are bracing for difficulties in every facet of the industry. The strength of the U.S. dollar has been negatively impacting exports of American agricultural goods. The California State Water Resources Control Board is continuing an emergency regulation curtailing the Scott and Shasta rivers. Farmers in the Central Valley are being encouraged to apply for WaterSMART funding from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to get the latest agricultural headlines in your inbox every week.

Related