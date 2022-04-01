Week in Review: Biden’s Budget Proposal & Sites Reservoir Development

President Joe Biden unveiled his budget proposal for the fiscal year 2023 this week, which includes significant investment in various programs and initiatives important to farmers and ranchers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced its intent to help fund the Sites Reservoir Project. Better understanding of smoke exposure in grapes could make wineries more open to work with growers. Last week the Ocean Shipping Reform Act was approved by a voice vote in the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee and the bill is now headed to the full Senate for consideration. Get all of the agricultural headlines of the week directly in your inbox by subscribing to the newsletter.

